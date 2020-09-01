Windows 10: Microsoft blocks update for some PCs over LTE modem connectivity bug

Microsoft Edge is making Windows users very angry. You can see why Watch Now

Microsoft has put another compatibility hold on Windows 10 version 2004 for certain devices, after discovering some Windows 10 PCs' LTE modems fail to connect to the internet when the device wakes from sleep.

The issue affects some wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modems after installing the Windows 10 version 2004 update. The issue is reminiscent of a WWAN LTE issue affecting Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 earlier this year, resulting in devices being unable to connect to the internet.

"After waking from sleep or hibernation, certain WWAN LTE modems might show no internet in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area and might be unable to connect to the internet," Microsoft said on its update health dashboard for version 2004.

Windows users still on versions 1903 or 1909 with affected LTE modems now won't be able update to version 2004 until Microsoft lifts the block following an official fix, which is scheduled for September.

"To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices with affected WWAN LTE modems drivers installed from being offered Windows 10, version 2004 until the issue has been resolved," it said.

In July, Microsoft released a preview build of Windows 10 2004 (KB4568831, OS Build 19041.423) that was supposed to address "an issue that might prevent a Windows 10 device from reaching the internet when using a wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modem."

It was also meant to have addressed "an issue that might prevent internet connectivity on some cellular modems after upgrading to Windows 10, version 2004."

For Windows 10 users already on version 2004, Microsoft's recommended workaround is to enable and then disable Airplane mode on the device. Users can do this by selecting the Start button, typing in "airplane mode" and then selecting it. The settings dialog features an Airplane model that allows the user to turn it off and then on again. That should restore connectivity.

As with previous compatibility holds, Microsoft urges users not to manually update to version 2004 using the "Update now" button or the Media Creation Tool until the block is removed.

Separately, Lenovo this week confirmed user reports from the past month that the August Patch Tuesday cumulative update was causing Blue Screen of Death issues for ThinkPad users. Lenovo's workaround was to disable the Enhanced Windows Biometric Security setting in BIOS Setup, which can be found under the Security page in the Virtualization menu.