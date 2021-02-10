Windows 10 20H2 new build for Insiders brings lots of fixes

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Microsoft has released a Windows 10 preview that contains security updates for bugs exploited in the wild and a fix for the lingering file system corruption issue.

The Windows-maker has released Build 19042.508, or update KB4571756, to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. It's aimed at Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels on 20H2.

Windows 10 20H2, the version released in the fall of 2020, also known as the October 2020 Update, was released in September. In May, Microsoft released its successor, Windows 10 version 2004, which it last week designated as "ready for broad deployment".

Microsoft notes that this build fixes a "possible elevation of privilege vulnerability in the win32k component".

That fix likely related to the bug tracked as CVE-2021-1732, a Windows zero-day elevation of privilege bug in Win32k component of Windows.

As ZDNet reported yesterday, attackers exploited this bug bug to gain system-level access. The bug was reportedly used by hackers who were targeting Windows PCs located in Pakistan and China.

Microsoft also notes that it fixed an issue that damaged the file system of some devices and prevented them from starting up after running chkdsk /f.

The company tried to fix that file system bug in January with Windows versions 20H2 and 2004 updates.

The latest update for Windows Insiders includes Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are on 20H2.

Microsoft also fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications that run as a system account from printing to "FILE:" ports.

"We fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications that run as a system account from printing to "FILE:" ports. To address this issue in the future, make sure your applications or services run as a specific user or service account," Microsoft warned.

Other security updates addressed bugs in Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, and Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking.