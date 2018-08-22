Windows 10 alert: All versions get new Intel patches for Spectre, Foreshadow bugs

Video: Intel's patches for Spectre variant 4 will slow your CPU.

Microsoft has released a set of new microcode patches from Intel that address Spectre vulnerabilities, as well as the recently disclosed Foreshadow attacks.

The updates are available for all supported versions of Windows 10 and Windows Server.

As noted on the support page for Windows 10 version 1803, the microcode updates include mitigations for Spectre Variant 3a, CVE-2018-3640, Spectre Variant 4, CVE-2018-3639, as well as two of the Foreshadow bugs, CVE-2018-3615 and CVE-2018-3646, which are also known as L1TF or 'L1 Terminal Fault'.

As Microsoft recently highlighted, Windows machines with affected Intel CPUs will need microcode as well as software patches to mitigate the Foreshadow attacks.

Microsoft began helping Intel deliver its microcode updates after Intel first started addressing the Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws in January. The microcode updates help mitigate Spectre Variant 2, CVE 2017-5715.

Foreshadow includes CVE-2018-3615, which affects Intel's Software Guard Extensions (SGX) enclaves, while CVE-2018-3620 affects operating systems and System Management Mode (SMM) memory. CVE-2018-3646 impacts virtualization.

Microsoft made the updates, all dated 8/20/2018, available on the Microsoft Update Catalog this week.

