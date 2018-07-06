Windows 10 April Update finally rolling out to blocked Dell Alienware PCs

Video: Microsoft reveals why some bugs aren't fixed right away.

If you've got one of the several types of Dell Alienware laptops that wouldn't install the latest version of Windows 10, you're now all clear to go ahead and install it.

Some Alienware laptops were among the devices that Microsoft prevented from installing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update and serving an error message about the compatibility issues affecting hybrid laptops with discrete GPUs connected to the display.

Microsoft in early May revealed it was blocking Alienware 13 R3, 15 R3, 15 R4, 17 R4, and 17 R5 models from receiving the update because installing it could cause a black screen issue after resuming from battery saver mode.

Alienware Support this week confirmed to Windows Latest that the April 2018 Update or Windows 10 1803 is ready to install for affected Alienware laptops.

Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn't, as promised, updated its original post on its user forums to tell Alienware owners that the update is ready.

And based on a Reddit thread about the block, Microsoft appears to have resolved the issue and unblocked the Windows 10 update at least two weeks ago. Another Reddit thread suggests Microsoft made the update available a month ago.

Alienware users there are reporting no problems installing the update, so it appears the block has indeed been lifted. Most users haven't had problems after updating, but a small number have reported black-screen problems.

"It successfully installed about two weeks ago. Ever since then 17R5 with 120Hz screen can't come out hibernation properly," wrote one Alienware owner.

"I'll start, and I get the Alienware logo with spinning dots. Then the screen turns off and it just sits there. The problem initially was stated as issues with the dedicated GPUs. Not sure what's going on."

Microsoft last month boasted that this Windows 10 rollout was the fastest ever since Windows 10 was released in 2015, reaching 250 million PCs in about two months.

While the update caused a range of glitches with SSDs, Chrome, and Avast antivirus, the company insisted the speedy rollout was responsible as it was using AI and telemetry data to monitor for issues and block updates to specific machines when it spotted one.

