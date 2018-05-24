New Windows 10 April 2018 Update build: Microsoft fixes Intel, Toshiba SSD crashes

Video: Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Here's what you can expect.

Microsoft has released its second new build of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, bringing six fixes and a resolution for the boot problems affecting PCs with Intel and Toshiba SSDs.

The new update KB4100403 moves the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, or Windows 10 version 1803, to OS Build 17134.81. Users can check for updates in settings or get the package from Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft notes that KB4100403 resolves the issue affecting certain Intel SSDs, which would get stuck on a UEFI screen or stop working when users attempted to upgrade to version 1803.

Microsoft is still recommending average users simply wait until it offers version 1803 for specific device models. However, advanced users can from May 25 manually grab version 1803 via settings, by which time it will include the fix for the Intel SSD glitch.

The Toshiba SSD problem is slightly different. The upgrade to version 1803 resulted in certain SSDs having a lower battery life.

Microsoft advises users with Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series, or Toshiba BG3 Series SSDs to wait until it offers the update after the upcoming June Patch Tuesday. Advanced users can manually get the update with the fix now from settings.

The upgrade to version 1803 brought plenty of new features and security hardening, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for some early adopters.

This week users report they've been experiencing a "black screen" and vanishing icons issues when upgrading. Microsoft has also had to fix an issue that froze devices when using Chrome.

And Microsoft also started blocking some Dell Alienware devices from installing versions 1803 because of an incompatibility issue causing devices to display a black screen after resuming from battery-saver mode. The problem appeared to affect laptops with a discrete GPU (dGPU) connected to the display.

KB4100403 doesn't address the Alienware dGPU issue but it does fix a problem that "may cause Windows Hello enrollment to fail on certain hardware that has dGPUs".

It fixes a bug that caused Edge or other apps to stop responding when creating a new "audio endpoint", such as speakers or headphones, while audio or video playback is starting.

There are also fixes for Internet Explorer, and a time-zone information fix.

