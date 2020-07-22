Windows 10: This new update for versions 1909 and 1903 fixes Excel, File Explorer bugs and more

What's new in the Windows 10 Dev Channel test build? Watch Now

Microsoft has released optional cumulative updates for Windows 10 versions 1909, 1903 and 1809, delivering its first optional updates since pausing them in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft outlined last month that July would see the return of its optional Windows 10 cumulative updates for Windows 10 1809 and later, with slight tweaks. In the past Microsoft provided optional updates in the third and fourth weeks of each month, which are called "C" and "D" weeks, respectively, and follow the "B" week Patch Tuesday security update. Now optional update is only delivered on the C week and is called a "Preview" release.

The preview non-security update for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 deliver the builds OS 18362.997 and 18363.997, respectively, and both contain the same fixes because they share a common core operating system. The Windows 10 version 1809 update delivers the build 17763.1369.

There's a very long list of minor bug fixes, including some that will be welcomed by Windows 10 1903 and 1909 users affected by a long-running known issue blocking access to the internet when using certain wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modems. This issue affected Windows 10 devices since the KB4535996 update from February 27.

It also addresses a bug that broke Excel for some users. "Updates an issue that might cause the Magnifier to stop working in Microsoft Excel in certain scenarios. As a result, Microsoft Excel might also stop working," says Microsoft. This issue was also fixed in the update for Windows 10 version 1809.

Microsoft has also updated File Explorer to let users delete previous terms from the search box, and fixes an issue that causes file Explorer to stop working when users browser directories of raw images and other file types.

The update brings a fix that stopped PCs from recognizing the Windows Hello face camera, and an a glitch affecting family safety features on Arm64 Windows 10 devices.

There are several fixes for Microsoft's enterprise antivirus technology, Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). One bug prevented Defender ATP admins from applying file exclusions in some cases, which caused compatibility issues.

Another issue caused automatic investigations to file in Defender ATP — one of the key features Microsoft announced in 2019 when it was still called Windows Defender ATP.

This update also improves Microsoft Defender ATP's ability to identify malicious code injection activities.

Both of these issues also affected Windows 10 version 1809 and have also been resolved in the latest update.

As Neowin notes, these updates will be rolled up into the August Patch Tuesday update, but the issues won't be listed in release notes.

The updates are available through Windows Update and manually via the Microsoft Update. The preview updates are not available through Windows Server Update Services.