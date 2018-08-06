Windows 10: New Android app, improved security and bug fixes in latest Insider build

Microsoft has a released a new build of Windows 10 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

The build - 17730 for Redstone 5 -- includes the Your Phone app, which means Android smartphone users will no longer have to email their photos to their PC, but instead can drag-and-drop a photo from their phone onto their PC.

The app can do more than just share photos, it provides a link between your phone and your PC so, for example, you can start surfing the web on your phone, then send the webpage to your PC to pick up where you left off.

As well as this latest Windows 10 build, users who want to try out Your Phone will need to download an app from Microsoft for their smartphone. Microsoft said Android 7.0+ devices are compatible with Your Phone app, but it also said that for PCs tied to the China region, the Your Phone app services will be enabled "in the future".

The new build also boosts Windows 10 security through the use of HTTP/2 and CUBIC.

Windows 10's Edge browser will take advantage of connection coalescing for HTTP/2 as supported in Windows Server 2019, and the build improves security on Microsoft Edge browsers by guaranteeing HTTP/2 preferred cipher suites. Microsoft said the release will also boost performance on Windows 10 thanks to Cubic, the new default TCP congestion provider.

The new build also adds some more general changes, improvements, and fixes for PCs. For example, it fixes the issue impacting WDAG, Remote Desktop, and Hyper-V. Remote Desktop Client (mstsc.exe) users, who should no longer see an error dialogue complaining about low virtual memory when a connection is being established. And users can use enhanced sessions in Virtual Machine Connection (vmconnect.exe) again.

It also resolves an issue resulting in certain apps, like Twitter, not rendering content when navigating after a while, and a bug where expanding the Driver Updates dropdown in View Update History in Settings didn't list anything (even when there were items to list).

As well as some other known issues, Microsoft warned that installing any recent builds from the Fast ring and switching to the Slow ring will cause optional content, such as enabling Developer Mode, to fail. "You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings," Microsoft said.

Redstone 5 is the next full feature update for Windows 10 and is expected to arrive in September.

