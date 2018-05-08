Windows 10 PC but pocket-sized? 5-inch Mi Mini PC arrives at an initial $149 price

Video: Mi Mini PC's creators call it the world's most powerful five-inch mini PC.

Some people are hooked on the idea of a Windows 10 PC with lots of ports that's small enough to fit in a pocket.

The Mi Mini PC, launched last week on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, has quickly exceeded its $20,000 target and now has gained over $420,000 in funding from over 5,000 backers.

The five-inch touch display Mi Mini PC is available to backers from $149 -- a 50 percent discount on the expected retail price -- which includes a foldable Bluetooth keyboard, power adapter, and cover stand.

The device is for those who want the portability of a tablet but with a PC's ports. The Mi Mini PC has 128GB SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, a 2.56GHz Intel Atom x7-Z8750 processor, with a display at 1,280 x 720 pixels.

It also has all the ports necessary to connect it to a larger external display, hard drive or other accessories. These include a Type C port, four USB ports, HDMI and Ethernet. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Mi Mini PC's makers say the 6,000mAh battery will deliver six hours of power.

The computer will come with Windows 10 and Android 5.1. However, backers can pay $15 for an extra package that delivers Android 7.0. Backers can also upgrade storage to 256GB or 500GB for an extra $30 or $50, respectively.

The device is currently only a working prototype so there are the usual risks that come with backing a product that may hit production snags. The Mi Mini PC is expected to ship in around September 2018.

As MSPowerUser notes, one pitfall and possible red flag about the Mini PC is the age of its x7-Z8750 processor, which was launched by Intel in 2016.

It's also questionable whether a screen that small would be useful for working on a Word document or spreadsheet.

Nonetheless, the thousands of backers it has attracted so far suggests there may be some demand for devices more like a PC than what tablets currently offer.

