Windows 10 printer glitches: Microsoft issues second out-of-band patch

Microsoft's second out-of-band patch for Windows 10 printer issues attempts to clear up an inadvertent printer mess that started with the March Patch Tuesday update.

In 2021 enough people and businesses are still buying and using printers for Microsoft to take swift action when things go awry. Over the past two weeks, Windows 10 updates have caused users a range of problems, affecting their PCs and printouts.

On March 15, Microsoft released an out-of-band fix to address a printer issue stemming from the Patch Tuesday update that was causing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) crashes on Windows 10 machines.

That update was supposed to address the BSODs, and it appeared to have done the trick for some. But since then, more reports have emerged that some Windows 10 PCs are still getting snagged on printer-related BSODs.

The BSODs were caused by certain printer drivers, Microsoft explained.

And as reported by Borncity yesterday, after installing the out-of-band fix multiple users noticed problems with printing graphics, missing parts of document printouts, and blank label printouts from label apps. Borncity's Günter Born guesses there was an unresolved bug in Windows' Graphics Device Interface (GDI) in the Patch Tuesday update.

Microsoft admits to this list of reported problems in its Windows 10 message center, and notes that they affect devices with both the Patch Tuesday update and the first out-of-band update.

An out-of-band update has been released to address a printing issue on devices that applied the March 2021 security update and the out-of-band updates released on March 15, 2021 https://t.co/CF0k93rpfx — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) March 19, 2021

"Affected devices might receive unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers. Issues might include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels," Microsoft states.

Fortunately, Microsoft has expedited a fix and delivered the second out-of-band update for March, 2021.

These updates are available for Windows versions 20H2, 2004, 1909, 1809, 1607, and 1507.