Windows 10 'Redstone 5' test build adds screen snip options, separate Screen Sketch app and more

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 "Redstone 5" test build, No. 17661, is going out to both Skip Ahead and Fast Ring testers today, May 3.

This build includes a number of smaller feature updates and UI tweaks.

Microsoft is moving toward converging its various snipping features and tools with this build. Using WIN + Shift + S, users will see a snipping toolbar which will allow a screen snip to go directly to their clipboards. Users also have other options for snipping, including clicking the pen "tail" button to launch snipping; pressing Print Screen to launch it; or pressing the "Screen Snip" button in the Action Center.

Microsoft also is turning Screen Sketch -- currently a feature of Windows Ink Workspace -- into a Microsoft Store app. Screen Sketch allows users to annotate and share screen captures.

Microsoft has renamed "Windows Defender Security Center" to Windows Security. (This is where users can manage Windows Defender Antivirus and Windows Defender Firewall.) Over the "coming months," Microsoft plans to make changes as to how threats and attention items are presented in Windows Security.

Microsoft also is adding a soft blur effect, known as "acrylic" to its Task View, as part of its effort to apply its Fluent design to more elements of the operating system. It also has added with Build 17661, the ability to rotate High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) images in File Explorer and edit their metadata

.Microsoft is going back to its original "experiment" (A/B testing) with its Sets feature and releasing that feature to a subset of those receiving this build instead of to everyone. Microsoft officials say "the large majority" of Insiders in the Fast Ring will see Sets while a smaller group won't.

Sets is a windows-management feature that allows grouping of apps, web sites and other information in tabs.

Check the Microsoft blog post for a full list of other updates and known issues in Build 17661.

On a related note, early adopters of Microsoft's just-released Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) who are having problems with Chrome, Cortana and other features should expect Microsoft to issue an update to fix these issues soon, most likely on Patch Tuesday next week. In the interim, there are some workarounds available.