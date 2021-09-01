Windows 11 runs great on a Mac: Here's how to install it

Windows 11 preview is out, and everyone wants to test it.

But what if you only have a Mac? Are you out of luck? Are all those Windows users with their PCs sneering and laughing at you for buying a Mac?

Don't worry, because you have one of the best platforms for running Windows 11 on!

All you need is the Windows 11 ISO, and Parallels Desktop 17.

To get the ISO, head over to Microsoft's Windows Insider Preview Downloads page. You'll need a login, and you'll have to pick the download you want.

It's a big download. -- over 5GB -- so prepare in advance for it.

As for Parallels Desktop 17, quite simply it's the best version of Parallels Desktop to date. I've been using it to run both Windows 10 and Windows 11, and I also run macOS and Linux on it.

It's super smooth, doesn't slam system resources to a point where the Mac grinds to a halt, and s packed with features.

How does Parallels handle the Windows 11 requirement for a TPM 2.0 chip? Simple. For a while now Parallels Desktop has featured its own built-in virtual TPM chip.

How does Windows 11 run on a Mac?

In a word, flawlessly.

It's fast and responsive, and I'm finding it to be better than the Windows 10 installations I have on my Mac. I've had zero problems with either Windows 11 or Parallels Desktop 17.

I've thrown apps at it like Word and Excel, heavier stuff like Photoshop, and even some smaller games, and it's delivered the goods. I'm really impressed by how well Parallels Desktop 17 manages system resources and keeps everything running smoothly while at the same time not bogging down everything else.

In fact, this is the best platform that I've run Windows 11 on to date.

Now I can run all of my Windows applications on my Mac, and get a chance to test out Windows 11.