Windows 11: Tabs in Notepad are on the way

Lighthouse Films/Getty Images

Microsoft has rolled out tabs in Notepad to the Windows 11 Insiders Beta Channel after testing it last month with users in the Dev Channel.

Tabbed Notepad was a top requested feature by users and followed joined several other apps that have gained tabs, including File Explorer and developer apps, such as Windows Terminal and PowerShell.

The Notepad feature let users manage and organize multiple files with tabs in one Notepad window, or break out new windows by dragging a tab out. A setting lets users choose whether files open in new tabs or a new window by default.

The new beta build contains numerous fixes to the Windows 11 Taskbar and system tray, as well as for the Task Manager utility.

Microsoft also rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider preview build 25295 to the Dev Channel.

This build brings a copy button for quickly copying two-factor authentication codes in notifications toasts from apps installed on the PC or from phones linked to the PC.

The feature might not work flawlessly yet. Microsoft it makes a best effort to determine if the toast has an authentication code. It could also fail to detect the code in the toast.

It's also broadening availability of the the next search box on the taskbar. It started testing several ways for the search box to work in the taskbar late last year. Users can change the appearance of search on taskbar via Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Items.

The main change for enterprise is a new commercial policy that allows commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing updates. That is, updates like monthly quality updates outside of the annual feature update for Windows 11.

These updates are off by default for devices where updates are managed via policy. This applies to Windows Update for Business or on-premises with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

"While this policy is available for Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel, there aren't any features currently in Dev Channel behind the policy. However, we expect to make this policy available in the Beta Channel shortly where there are features behind the policy," Microsoft notes.