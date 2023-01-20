Microsoft just added this 'top requested feature' to Windows 11

Microsoft is testing a new feature for Notepad that lets users work on and manage multiple tabs at once.

Tabs for Notepad is a top requested feature from users according to Microsoft, and follows on from tabbed File Explorer in Windows 11 after user requests.

Also: How to control Windows 11 with your voice

Uses can manage and organize multiple files with tabs in one Notepad window, or break out a new window by dragging a tab out. Also, Microsoft has added a new setting that lets user choose whether files open in new tabs or a new window by default.

Tabbed Notepad is available in Notepad (version 11.2212.33.0) for Windows 11 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

There are new shortcut keys for managing tabs and a feature that automatically generates a file name and tab name for unsaved files based on content. There's also a refreshed unsaved changes indicator.

Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Windows "Inbox Apps", warns the preview does have a few bugs that might affect certain keyboard shortcuts. Microsoft is also working on improving performance of the tabbed app. Inbox apps ship with Windows 11, such as Clock and Calendar.

"With this update, we are introducing support for multiple tabs -- a top requested feature from the community -- where you will be able to create, manage, and organize multiple files in a single Notepad window," he said.

Like File Explorer, browsers and other tabbed apps, the tabs are spread across the top of the window with a plus icon for adding more tabs.

"We are aware of a couple of issues that may impact your experience with this preview. Some users might encounter issues with certain keyboard shortcuts, and we will also continue to optimize performance to ensure Notepad continues to meet our high standards of performance, reliability, and compatibility," writes Grochocki in a blogpost.

Microsoft has previously added tabs to developer apps, such as Windows Terminal and PowerShell.

Microsoft has also released the Windows 11 Insider preview build 25281 to the Dev Channel. The build includes a redesigned graphics page in the Settings app for gamers to adjust settings related to 'GPU Preference', 'Auto HDR', and 'Optimizations for windowed games'. These settings cater for DirectX 10, DirectX 11, and DirectX 12 games.

Beginning with this update, Microsoft is testing new "treatments" for content in Windows Spotlight, the feature that rotates various Bing images on the lock screen.

"All treatments will continue to share existing core Windows Spotlight features such as hovering over the icon on the desktop, right-clicking on the icon on the desktop, and double-clicking on the icon on the desktop," Microsoft's Windows Insider team explains.

Also: Is Microsoft really going to cut off security updates for your 'unsupported' Windows 11 PC?

The treatments will include a richer UI displaying the title and description. Users also get more information about the image Spotlight displayed.

Users can enable Windows Spotlight by right-clicking the desktop and choosing "Personalize" to select the new Spotlight theme. Windows Spotlight can also be enabled by going to Settings > Personalization > Background, and choosing it under "Personalize your background". Microsoft's instructions for configuring and turning off Spotlight are here.

Microsoft is also experimenting with how it switches to different pictures with previews, a full-screen experience, and a minimized experience.

"Insiders in the Dev Channel will see different treatments across their PCs so not everyone will see the same thing and the treatments will be shown in English only," Microsoft adds.

Image: Microsoft