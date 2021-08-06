Windows 11: This new feature could be a 'game-changer' when it comes to getting stuff done

Windows 11: Everything you need to know Watch Now

Microsoft has revealed another new feature of Windows 11, something that it is calling 'Focus Sessions', which aims to cut distractions so you can get stuff done.

The new tool allows you to chose a task – such as 'finalize the weekly report' – chose a playlist from Spotify, set a timer and focus on the task at hand.

Given Microsoft's focus on hybrid work, it's not surprising it's promoting Windows 11 with Office 365 applications with the tagline "Get focussed" but also touting the integration in its Focus Sessions feature with music streaming service, Spotify.

After all, in a hybrid-working world, we'll probably be listening to music while using a PC to get work done, as a way of dealing with distractions while we need to focus. Such is life when we work from home.

Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer, revealed Focus Sessions in a tweet and said, "This has been a game-changer for me", with a suggestion that those in the Windows Insiders program will get to see the feature in the not-too-distant future.

Windows 10 of course had a Spotify integration with Windows Xbox Game Bar, so the new Focus Sessions takes this a step further.

Panos' reveal came as Microsoft's Windows Insider team unveiled the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 for those in the Dev and Beta Channels. Microsoft released the first preview of Windows 11 to testers on June 28 with build 22000.51.

The Spotify integration and Focus Sessions aren't mentioned in release notes for the latest preview, so will probably be in a future preview.

The current preview introduces Microsoft's new "Family Safety" widget that lets users see recent activity from members of a Microsoft family group.

This builds on the previous preview that brought a Teams chat button to Windows 11. The new preview brings notification badging for the Chat icon on the Taskbar, but it's rolling out to users gradually.

For systems with multiple monitors, the update moves the Identify button in Display Settings under the control for arranging monitors.

It's also got a more compact File Explorer context menu, and a different "New" button in file Explorer's command bar.