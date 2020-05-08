Woolworths launches Rewards app

Woolworths has announced its Woolworths Rewards is now available in a digital format, with the launch of its app to allow members to earn points, check their point balance, and access specials and offers available at its supermarkets, Big W, and BWS.

In addition, the app will offer e-receipts for purchases made at Woolworths supermarkets and a digital card for in-store scanning. Members will also be able to earn and redeem fuel discounts by using the app.

"A growing number of our members want to transact without paper receipts or plastic cards, and we're pleased the app will support both," Woolworths Rewards director Hannah Ross said.

Ross added that the grocery giant would monitor member feedback on the app with plans to add more features "in the months ahead".

Woolworths Rewards currently has more than 12 million members across Australia.

The decision to launch the Rewards app comes as the grocery giant, like all other retailers, has been forced to manage social distancing rules due to the coronavirus outbreak in the last few months.

At the end of last month, Woolworths teamed up with Uber, Sherpa, and Drive Yellow, to help get online orders out to customers after it resumed its online delivery services to all customers, having previously restricted them to being available only for vulnerable Australians.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci also said on Friday that the retailer would resume regular trading hours from the next phase, while working to phase out its dedicated shopping hour that was set up for vulnerable Australians.

The Rewards app is available for download on Apple's App store and Google Play store.

