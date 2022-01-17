Work towards a lucrative career in the blockchain, DevOps or Google cloud computing for $26

StackCommerce

There's no reason 2022 can't be the year you turbocharge your tech career by training for high-demand specializations when you can do so from the comfort of your own home at such a very low cost. And that's exactly what you'll find in The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle.

The "DevOps Fundamentals" course alone can transform you into quite the proficient IT specialist for a really quick career switch. Cloud-based capabilities and Kubernetes will be reviewed, plus much more.

If you're a blockchain fan, then you know that the tech has never been hotter than it is now with NFTs, and this bundle has three courses that will take you from beginner to expert. You'll learn how to use the technology to increase "Enterprise Blockchain Bootcamp" revenue. In addition to the fundamentals, you'll learn where the most demand comes from, including tech giants like Amazon with AWS, IBM, and more.

There's nothing like an official certification to make your resume stand out among the crowd of job competitors, and "Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA)" will prep you for the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect exam. It explains what to expect before and after the exam, as well as its subject matter.

"Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH)" teaches you the skills required to create Hyperledger models and much more. So you'll know everything necessary to prepare for the Certified Blockchain Developer – Hyperledger certification exam.

You can really make your resume shine with Google cloud certifications. And remember, you don't have to wait until you've finished them all to qualify for new positions. Take "Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Certification Training" first for an overview, then dive deep into Kubernetes. After "Kubernetes: Containerizing Applications in the Cloud", you'll get certification exam prep in "Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)" and "Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD)".

These courses are presented by ITU Online Training, which offers video training from the most qualified instructors. It's won awards such as Cybersecurity Excellence and Best in Biz.

