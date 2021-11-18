Workday acquires VNDLY for $510 million, reports strong Q3

Workday said it will acquire VNDLY, a cloud contractor and vendor management provider, for $510 million in cash.



With the move, Workday is aiming to meld optimization tools for both internal and external salaried, hourly, contingent and outsourced workers. Workday said it was aiming to support talent management, costs, planning and compliance in a holistic approach.



VNDLY already has certified integrations with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management. The rationale for the VNDLY purchase goes like this:

The two companies will have a unified system of record to manage customers' entire workforce.

Offer visibility tools to optimize costs and workers mix.

Workday with VNDLY can provide an end-to-end process for requisitions, statements of work, onboarding, invoicing and payroll.

The integration will include compliance and security tools.

Workday said it will invest in VNDLY's managed service provider network and support third party integrations.



Separately, Workday reported third quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 20% from a year ago. Net income for the third quarter was 17 cents a share and $1.10 a share non-GAAP. Wall Street analysts were expecting third quarter revenue of $1.31 billion and non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents a share.



As for the fourth quarter outlook, Workday projected subscription revenue of $1.216 billion to $1.218 billion, or growth of 21%. For fiscal 2022, Workday projected subscription revenue between $4.533 billion to $4.535 billion.



Aneel Bhusri, co-CEO of Workday, said the quarter featured sustained growth from its product portfolio.

Related: