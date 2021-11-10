Workday adds scheduling, labor optimization tools for frontline workers

Workday is stepping up its efforts to target frontline workers with scheduling and labor optimization tools.

The human resources and financial cloud software company is launching Workday Scheduling and Labor Optimization. The new tools allow companies to shift schedule and give frontline workers flexibility and control.

Hourly and shift workers, often called frontline employees, have been in short supply. Workers are reevaluating careers in healthcare, hospitality, retail and leisure. Companies are looking to engage these frontline workers and avoid shortages.

Workday launched Workday Scheduling in May and now is adding Labor Optimization. By combining the two, Workday is looking to provide mobile access and dashboards to improve productivity to employees and managers.

The company's Workday Scheduling and Labor Optimization is a suite that includes time tracking, absence management, talent management, human capital management and payroll. The offering also includes:

Analytics on the workforce to measure actual versus scheduled hours, labor costs as a percentage of sales and revenue per hour of labor.

A time and scheduling hub that includes a dashboard to manage daily operations, trends and on time and absence issues.

Artificial intelligence that can adjust schedules weekly and remove shifts to match demand as well as optimize overtime.

Recent: