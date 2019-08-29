Workday beats Q2 estimates, raises subscription revenue outlook

Workday published its second quarter financial results on Thursday, beating market estimates and raising its FY 2020 subscription revenue outlook.

The cloud human capital management and financial software provider reported a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of 44 cents, compared with an EPS of 31 cents a year prior. Q2 revenues came to $887.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 32 percent.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $872.31 million.

Subscription revenue for the quarter was $757.2 million, an increase of 33.9 percent from the same period last year.

"It was a strong quarter, with continued global customer momentum across the Fortune 500 and Global 2,000, as more organizations look to Workday for the ability to plan, execute, and analyze in one system powered by machine learning," co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri said in a statement.

Bhusri noted that the quarter marked one year since Workday's Adpative Insights acquisition.

"As we move into the second half of the year, we are continuing to invest in areas that leverage our strengths and open new opportunities," Bhusri said.

Based on Q2 results, Workday now expects FY 2020 subscription revenue to be between $3.06 billion and $3.07 billion. Q3 subscription revenue is expected to be between $783 million and $785 million.