Workday delivers strong Q1, tops estimates

Workday delivered strong first quarter results as the company's revenue jumped 28.9 percent from a year ago.

The company reported a first quarter net loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $618.6 million. The non-GAAP loss for the quarter was 33 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $609 million.

Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri said the company saw strong demand across its product set. Workday ended the quarter with $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

As for the outlook, Workday projected subscription revenue of $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion for fiscal 2019. For the second quarter, Workday projected subscription revenue between $557 million and $559 million, up 29 percent to 29 percent.