Workday rolls out new data visualization tool

Workday on Tuesday rolled out new data visualization capabilities within Prism Analytics, its data-as-a-service effort. With the new capability, called data discovery, users can drag-and-drop data to quickly build reports and explore data visually.

With a visualization tool embedded in the Workday application, users can click on a piece of data in a visualization -- such as the identity of a worker or supplier -- to get more context or start a business process like updating payment terms. Users can share their visualizations as a Workday report or a worklet on a dashboard.

With this new capability, "Prism Analytics has moved into primetime," Workday said in a blog post. Prism Analytics was based on Workday's acquisition of Platfora, which offered data discovery and visualization tools.

The new capabilities put Prism Analytics more in line with other enterprise software platforms that offer their own business insights and visualization tools, like Salesforce and SAP. It also gives companies less reason to rely on additional business insights products like those from Tableau.

Future releases of data discovery will offer more advanced analytics, more types of charts and expand the ways users can interact with charts.