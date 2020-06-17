Workday expands fast-track implementations to large enterprises

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Workday said that its Workday Launch program, a pre-configured approach to speed up deployments, is expanding to large enterprises in addition to smaller companies.

The Workday Launch program was originally designed for smaller companies and featured a simplified sales and contracting process and preconfigured functionality and designed packages. Given the new normal of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic software vendors are working to speed up deployments and simplify them.

According to Workday, the program features a streamlined legal contract, lower risk with business data loaded up front and faster decision-making. Partners are also better equipped to deliver Workday Launch deployments.

For large companies, Workday Launch will feature custom packages designed for industries. The first Workday Launch packages will focus on hospitality and retail, two industries hard hit by COVID-19. These packages will be available in the "next few months."

Workday Launch is available in the US with a global rollout next year starting in Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. Earlier this week, Workday announced it was expanding into Mexico with its portfolio of products.