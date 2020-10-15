Workday Talent Marketplace aims to quickly match projects, skills

Workday said its Workday Talent Marketplace, which aims to optimize talent to business demands, is available.
The company's talent marketplace is designed to address changing needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Workday Talent Marketplace matches internal talent with projects.
For employees, an internal talent marketplace can develop, upskill and redeploy workers and improve retention.
Workday Talent Marketplace includes:
- Machine learning tools to match people to opportunities by comparing skills and interests against projects. Workday's skills cloud is powered by Workday HCM data to create a skills signature for each worker. The system also predicts and employee's skills that aren't surfaced yet.
- Tools to handle surge demand by building cross-functional teams.
- Personalized recommendations for employees looking to develop skills and encourage internal mobility.
Here's a look:
