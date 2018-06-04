WWDC 2018: Apple debuts Create ML for simple machine learning training

At the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, Apple introduced a new tool called Create ML for simple, efficient machine learning training on the Mac.

All built in Swift, Create ML lets you train vision and natural language data with your own custom data, "without being a machine learning expert," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Training is all GPU-accelerated, so it's incredbily fast, Federighi said. He gave the example of the app developer Memrise, which used it to reduce image recognition training from 24 hours down to just 18 minutes on an iMac Pro.

Apple is also making machine learning models run much faster using the Core ML 2 framework, which offers 30 percent faster on-device processing and lets you reduce your model size by 75 percent.