WWDC 2018: iOS 12 is focused on performance

Apple on Monday introduced developers at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. to iOS 12, a version of the operating system that's all about performance.

The Apple mobile OS has the fastest adoption of any operating system, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, said on stage.

"What's more important to us is customer satisfaction," he said, touting iOS 11's 95 percent satisfaction rating. That's why with iOS 12, Apple is "doubling down on performance."

iOS 12 will be on every device that supports iOS 11, Federighi said, making this the largest base ever supported by an Apple release.

Under stress tests, iOS 12 loaded share sheet display up to 2X faster on the iPhone 6 Plus. The keyboard opens 50 percent faster on older devices, while apps launch 40 percent faster and the camera opens 70 percent faster.

Federighi also unveiled a number of new features for iOS 12, starting with features to create augmented reality experiences. Apple has teamed up with Pixar to create a new file format called USDZ, which Federighi described as "something like AR Quick Look." It's optimized for sharing and works across systems.

Apple also unveiled updates to ARKit, Apple's AR software development kit.

Federighi also introduced a series of tools and features to help users understand how they're spending their time on their phone. The Do Not Disturb feature can be set for bedtime, showing users a simplified, dark screen at night, with no sign of the notifications that typically inundate users. Once a user is ready to get started with their day, they can tap to reveal the notifications.

In addition, Apple is introducing Group notifications, so notifications can be categorized by topic or thread. A whole group of notifications can be dismissed with one swipe. Apple is also giving parents ways to set limits for their children's phone, with control over specific apps and content.

Apple is also introducing Group Facetime, which can include up to 32 simultaneous participants. Facetime is also now integrated into Messages, so users can quickly go from a group chat to group Facetime.

Other new features introduced at WWDC include Siri Shortcuts, which enables users to effectively automate routines. Apple also introduced new Animojis and a version of personalized Animojis called Memojis.

Before Federighi shared iOS updates, Apple CEO Time Cook shared App Store milestones, a month ahead of its tenth anniversary.

"In these 10 years the App Store has fundamentally changed the way we all lived," he said, noting that it's "enabled countless new companies... spawned entirely new industries."

As the world's largest app marketplace, it now welcomes over 500 million weekly visitors. This week, Cook said, the money developers have earned at the App Store will top $100 billion.

Cook told developers it is "clearly the best place for you to be rewarded for your hard work and creativity."