WWDC, OnePlus 6, Unihertz Atom, Pixelbook sale, Project Fi phones (MobileTechRoundup show #435)

WWDC is coming up this week while another couple of smartphones arrived for testing. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #435 for these discussions and more.
- WWDC expectations and thoughts
- More "iOS apps" on OSX for sure (News is here)
- 2 person AR for iOS
- Galaxy Note 9 tipped for August
- Unihertz Atom in hand
- OnePlus 6 first impressions
- HP Chromebook X2, first detachable is available
- Pixelbooks are $250 off until June 17
- Chrome OS Files app now shows Android files/folders (Dev channel)
- More Project Fi phones
Running time: 72 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 82MB)
