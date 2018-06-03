WWDC, OnePlus 6, Unihertz Atom, Pixelbook sale, Project Fi phones (MobileTechRoundup show #435)

WWDC is coming up this week while another couple of smartphones arrived for testing. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #435 for these discussions and more.

WWDC expectations and thoughts

More "iOS apps" on OSX for sure (News is here)

2 person AR for iOS

Galaxy Note 9 tipped for August

Unihertz Atom in hand

OnePlus 6 first impressions

HP Chromebook X2, first detachable is available

Pixelbooks are $250 off until June 17

Chrome OS Files app now shows Android files/folders (Dev channel)

More Project Fi phones

Running time: 72 minutes

