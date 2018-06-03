WWDC, OnePlus 6, Unihertz Atom, Pixelbook sale, Project Fi phones (MobileTechRoundup show #435)

WWDC launches tomorrow and we discussed a few possibilities for this developer conference. More phones arrived and are being tested while Kevin continues to explore Chromebooks.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

WWDC is coming up this week while another couple of smartphones arrived for testing. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #435 for these discussions and more.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • WWDC expectations and thoughts
  • More "iOS apps" on OSX for sure (News is here)
  • 2 person AR for iOS
  • Galaxy Note 9 tipped for August
  • Unihertz Atom in hand
  • OnePlus 6 first impressions
  • HP Chromebook X2, first detachable is available
  • Pixelbooks are $250 off until June 17
  • Chrome OS Files app now shows Android files/folders (Dev channel)
  • More Project Fi phones

Running time: 72 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 82MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories