Wyze adds ability to call for help in its app through partnership with Noonlight

With the latest update to the Wyze app, you can call for help while you watch a livestream feed from one of your cameras.

Image: Wyze

Wyze has slowly expanded and added to its smart home and security portfolio, with $20 security cameras , door and window sensors , a door lock , and now a partnership with Noonlight.

Noonlight currently provides the same functionality in apps like Tinder and integrates with the Lyft or Uber apps. With the push (or release) of a button, it alerts the company's emergency dispatchers who can direct first responders to your location.

With the Emergency Button feature activated in the app, you'll see a siren button placed at the top of the screen when viewing a Wyze camera feed. If you see something that requires help, such as someone in your home or office, you can tap the button to indicate there's an emergency, and Noonlight will take care of the rest.

You'll need to download the latest Wyze update to your Android or iOS device, and then set up the Emergency Button option in Wyze Services. After that, the emergency button will be available.

Wyze continues to add to its appeal. For someone who wants a home security system, but doesn't want to worry about expensive hardware and monthly subscriptions, Wyze surely is an attractive offering.