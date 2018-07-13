Wyze Cam V2, Cam Pan now works with Amazon's Alexa

Video: Logitech unveils modular video conferencing system

Two of the unbelievably cheap Wyze Cam models are getting even more attractive, gaining support for Amazon's Alexa platform starting Friday.

Specifically, the $20 Wyze Cam V2 and $30 Wyze Cam Pan will be accessible using voice commands.

Users will first need to update the firmware of their Wyze cameras through the Wyze mobile app, and then enable the new Wyze Skill in the Alexa app or the Alexa website. Once linked, users will be able to ask Alexa to view a livestream of the camera on an Echo Show, Echo Spot, or Fire TV.

Despite the low price tag, Wyze Labs has integrated features in its camera lineup that are usually only found in more expensive devices. The cameras come with free cloud storage for short clips, along with microSD support for continuous recording and longer clips.

The addition of Alexa support, originally supposed to debut in March, follows the integration with the popular automation website IFTTT.

You can read more about Alexa integration with Wyze cameras here. The update isn't live yet but should be soon.