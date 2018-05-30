Wyze wows again: $30 security camera offers 360-degree viewing

Wyze Cam first made a splash with its $20 home security camera, and again with an updated V2 model of its first camera.

With its second product, the Wyze Cam Pan, the company is sticking to its approach of selling inexpensive products.

CNET: Best Home Security Cameras for 2018

For $30, users can purchase a Wyze Cam Pan that's capable of 360-degree viewing. Users can remotely control the camera via the Wyze Cam app, panning and tilting the unit in order to adjust items in the field of view.

Wyze Cam

Beyond the new form factor and Pan features, the new Wyze Cam still offers the same features as the slightly cheaper standard Wyze Cam. Those features include:

Motion tracking

Motion tagging

Motion detection zones

1080p full HD

Live streaming

Night vision

Motion and sound alerts

MicroSD card support

2-Way audio

14-Day cloud storage for short clips

The camera measures 5.02 x 2.36 x 2.36-inches (HxWxD) and weighs just over half a pound. The base of the camera accepts most tripod mount screws (1/4-20) and is powered by a microUSB cable. The camera's resolution is 1920x1080, with 8x digital zoom. For local storage, the camera accepts microSD cards up to 32GB and works with iOS 8.0 and Android 5.0 or later.

I had the chance to use a Wyze Cam Pan for the past few days and found the ability to move the camera helpful. I still haven't figured out the best location for the Pan model, thanks to its ability to move I feel confident in monitoring more than one room (say a hallway and the living room) with a single camera, instead of multiple cameras.

Also: Amazon Cloud Cam review: An affordable, fully capable security camera

I didn't have a lot of time to test out the Motion Tracking feature due to some last minute updates, but initial impressions are good. As the Pan recognizes motion within its field of view, the camera will move with that person or object as it moves across the room. In a wide open room free of any other moving objects, the Pan followed me without hesitation. The only critique I would make is that the movement of the camera isn't smooth, but rather one quick motion, and as such, it sometimes overshoots the moving object.

The Wyze Cam Pan is available to order starting today through WyzeCam.com.