Xiaomi unveils flagship Mi 8 Pro, gears up to challenge smartphone giants

Xiaomi, currently the number four smartphone-maker worldwide behind Samsung, Huawei and Apple, has officially entered the UK market, spearheading its latest European expansion with the global debut of a new flagship handset, the Mi 8 Pro.

The company will also open its first authorised Mi Store in the UK on 18 November, in London's Westfield shopping centre. This will showcase not only Xiaomi's smartphones, but also a range of smart home and lifestyle products, including fitness tracking bands, an electric scooter and more.

Xiaomi joins a number of smartphone manufacturers seeking to offer premium features at a competitive price, and has officially committed to limiting its net profit margin to 5 percent on hardware products. The new Mi 8 Pro starts at £499 -- the same entry price as the OnePlus 6T, from another would-be smartphone market disruptor.

Standout features of the Mi 8 Pro are a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 845 platform with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a transparent 'Titanium 3D glass' back, dual 12MP rear cameras and a 20MP front camera, plus IR face unlock.

Images: Charles McLellan/ZDNet

Here's a specs comparison with the OnePlus 6T:



Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro OnePlus 6T Display 6.21 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2248 pixels (402ppi) 6.41 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels (402ppi) Dimensions 74.8mm x 154.9mm x 7.6mm 74.8mm x 157.5mm x 8.2mm Screen:body ratio 83.8% 85.6% Weight 177g 185g IP rating no no Colours Transparent Titanium Mirror Black, Midnight Black OS Android 8.0 (Oreo) Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM 8GB 6/8GB Internal storage 128GB 128/256GB External storage no no Rear camera 12MP (wide-angle f/1.8 with OIS), 12MP (telephoto, f/2.4) 16MP (wide-angle f/1.7 with OIS), 20MP (wide-angle f/1.7) Front camera 20MP 16MP Speaker(s) mono mono 3.5mm audio jack no no USB-C yes yes Wi-fi 802.11ac 802.11ac LTE Cat16 Cat16 GPS dual-band GPS, Galileo, QZSS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC yes yes Infrared no no FM radio no no Fingerprint reader yes (in-screen) yes (in-screen) Face unlock yes yes Battery capacity 3000mAh 3700mAh Fast charging QuickCharge 4+ yes (5V, 4A) Wireless charging no no Price £499.99 (8GB/128GB) £499 (6GB/128GB), £529 (8GB/128GB)

The Mi 8 Pro is available from today (9 November) via Three, Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, Very, Go Mobile, Mobile Phones Direct, Katana and Mi.com, and -- from 18 November -- in the London Mi Store.

SEE: IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (free PDF)

Other Mi Ecosystem products whose UK availability was announced yesterday were: Redmi 6A (affordable 5.45-inch smartphone, £99); Band 3 (fitness tracker, £26.99) and Mi Electric Scooter (£399).

"Today we witness a new chapter in Xiaomi's global expansion journey, underpinned by our global ambitions. We are thrilled to make great strides by announcing our arrival in the UK. By bringing a range of our amazing products at honest pricing we want to offer more choices and let everyone in the UK enjoy a connected simple life through our innovative technology," said Wang Xiang, senior vice president of Xiaomi Corporation, in a statement.

RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT

Xiaomi phone shipments exceeded 100 million by October

Despite its sluggish share performance, Xiaomi saw a notable smartphone shipment growth in 2018 as it completed its annual target two months ahead of plan.

Xiaomi pulls mainland China share offers

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to become the largest tech listing across the world this year despite its last-minute decision to pull its application for a mainland share offering.

Xiaomi Mi 8 (CNET)

The new Android phone has a Face ID-like feature and gesture controls. Sound familiar? You betcha.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus review: Is this the best sub-£200 phone in the world?

The 5.99-inch Redmi 5 Plus looks, feels and performs like a much more expensive smartphone. It's not perfect, but the drawbacks are minor.

Huawei surpasses Apple in Q2 smartphone shipments

Overall, worldwide smartphone shipments declined in Q2 2018 in comparison to Q2 2017, according to IDC.