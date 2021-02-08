Xiaomi's new Mi 11 flagship smartphone arrives with top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset

Ever since Huawei fell victim to US technology sanctions in mid-2019, its fortunes in the worldwide smartphone market compared to Chinese rival Xiaomi have been a near-mirror image: during 2020, Huawei shipments fell by 21.5% year-on-year, while Xiaomi rose by 17.6%. In Q4 2020, Xiaomi was number three with 43.3 million phones shipped (11.2% market share, 32% YoY growth), while Huawei dropped to fourth place with 32.2m (8.4% share, -42.4% growth). Nowadays, new Xiaomi phones are eagerly awaited, while reviews of Huawei handsets such as the Mate 40 Pro come with regretful caveats about the absence of Google Mobile Services.

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's new flagship Mi 11 is a proper 'first', marking the debut of Qualcomm's top-end 5nm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, which offers significant improvements in performance per watt, AI acceleration, 5G support, computational photography, gaming performance, wi-fi speed and photo security. The Mi 11 itself is a premium 6.81-inch handset that, alongside the Snapdragon 888, majors on sleek design and advanced photo and video features.

Here's a rundown of the Mi 11's headline specifications:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Display 6.81in. AMOLED, WQHD+ (3200x1440, 515ppi) resolution, 20:9, 100% DCI P3 colour gamut, 1500 nits max brightness, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate (+AdaptiveSync), up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 5nm Kryo 680 CPU with Arm Cortex-X1 technology (up to 2.84GHz); Adreno 660 GPU; 6th gen Qualcomm AI Engine; Snapdragon X60 5G integrated modem RAM 8GB Internal storage 128GB, 256GB (no MicroSD card slot) OS Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Connectivity 5G (dual SIM), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared, USB-C Security in-screen fingerprint sensor (with heart rate monitoring), AI face unlock Rear cameras 108MP f/1.85 OIS wide angle, 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle (123°), 5MP f/2.4 telemacro (AF 3-10cm) Front camera

20MP f/2.2 (in-display) Audio stereo speakers (no 3.5mm audio jack) Battery 4600mAh: 55W wired turbo charging, 50W wireless turbo charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 74.6mm x 164.3 x 8.06mm Weight 196g Colours Midnight Gray, Cloud White, Horizon Blue, Special Edition Price €749 (8GB/128GB), €799 (8GB/256GB)

The screen is a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with WQHD+ (3200 x 1440, 515ppi) resolution, a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and 1500 nits maximum brightness. It supports HDR10+ and 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is housed in a minimal-bezel chassis with a 91.4% screen to body ratio and protected by the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Mi 11 has three cameras at the back – 108MP wide-angle, 13MP ultra-wide angle, and 5MP 'telemacro'. As with last year's Mi 10T Pro, there's no telephoto camera. The front camera is a 20MP in-display unit.

Xiaomi makes great play of the Mi 11's advanced photo and video features, which include improved night-mode photos on three of the four cameras (primary, ultra-wide and front) and RAW-level noise reduction for brighter night-time videos. AI Cinema mode gives one-click access to six creative features; Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Parallel World and Freeze Frame Video. Other advanced imaging features include HDR10+ video recording, Pro Time Lapse and AI Erase 2.0, which cleans up images with a single click.

Image: Xiaomi

The handset is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. There's no word on battery life from Xiaomi, but all the on-board functionality will encourage power-user workloads, which may take its toll. The handset runs Android 11 with Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 overlay.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 will cost €749 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, or €799 for 8GB/256GB, when it goes on sale in March. Look out for a full review shortly on ZDNet.

