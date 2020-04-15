You can buy the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard right now, orders start shipping next week

Alongside announcing the 2020 iPad Pro in March, Apple also announced a new keyboard accessory. The Magic Keyboard brings a backlit keyboard, Apple's new scissor mechanism, and a built-in trackpad that takes advantage of iPadOS 13.4's new trackpad support.

The keyboard was supposed to launch in May, but Apple announced Wednesday morning that it's now taking preorders, with deliveries expected to start as soon as next week.

Orders for the Magic Keyboard wasn't the only thing Apple announced Wednesday. The company also unveiled the second-generation iPhone SE, which still costs $399 and will be available to order April 17.

The Magic Keyboard will work with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, with the 11-inch version priced at $299 and the 12.9-inch model costing $349.

The Smart Connector on the back of the iPad Pro is used to power the keyboard, as well as charge the iPad Pro when you use the keyboard's USB-C port. That leaves the USB-C port on the iPad Pro open to connect accessories.

I will be using the Magic Keyboard as soon as I can possibly get my hands on one and updating my ongoing review of the 2020 iPad Pro.

You can order the Magic Keyboard right now. Delivery estimates are already slipping into May for versions.