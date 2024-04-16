You can now use Quora's Poe to chat with multiple LLMs at the same time

Poe

Poe, the platform from Quora that lets you query multiple large language models (LLMs) from a single place, has added a new feature that ups the ante even further.

Quora announced on Monday that Poe users can now engage with multiple AI models within the same chat window. The new multi-bot chat feature lets you input a query into the chat box and select one of the many recommended bots Poe offers to get a response. You can also compare answers by selecting another bot in the same pane to query. If you don't want to communicate with one of Poe's recommended bots, you can use an at symbol along with another bot's name to query that model.

Poe is a useful AI chatbot tool if you want to save time and money accessing different LLMs. Quora developed Poe to be a one-stop shop for querying a wide variety of LLMs. As of this writing, Poe users can access OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, Anthropic's Claude 2 and Claude 3, Stability AI's StableDiffusion XL, and Google's Gemini Pro, among several others, all within the platform. Poe also lets users create their own AI chatbots built atop those models, and according to Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, the service now has "millions of user-created bots."

Previously, you would need to bounce between AI models to query them and determine which performed best. With the new multi-bot chat feature, you can compare notes all in the same spot. "This new ability lets you easily compare results from various bots and discover optimal combinations of models to use the best tool for each step in a workflow," D'Angelo wrote in the announcement blog post.

In an example workflow, D'Angelo envisioned users inputting a query and comparing the response across Claude 3 Opus, GPT-4, and Mistral Large "with one click." He also discussed how users could use each model's unique virtues for a better workflow.

"You can do in-depth analysis with Gemini 1.5 Pro's one-million token context window, @-mention Web Search bot into the conversation to pull in up-to-date information about the topic, and then bring a specialized writing bot in to complete a writing task, using the context from all of the previous bots," D'Angelo wrote.

Poe, which costs $20 per month to access, is available in the browser and as an app for Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. Poe's multi-bot chat feature is available now on the web, on computers, and on mobile.