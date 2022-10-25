You can now use Venmo to make purchases on Amazon

Venmo

Have you ever checked your Venmo balance to see that it added up to a significant amount? Now you will be able to put that balance to good use. Starting today, Amazon will start rolling out Venmo as a payment option to select customers.

By Black Friday, Venmo will be a payment option for all US Amazon users, right in time for holiday shopping. Through this update, you will be able to utilize both your Venmo balance as well as credit and debit cards linked to your Venmo account.

Set up will be simple: all you have to do is add Venmo as a payment option during checkout. Then you will be brought to the Venmo app where you can authorize Amazon to charge Venmo for future purchases, and you are set.

According to Venmo, this change will bring the familiarity and trust users have in the Venmo app to their Amazon shopping experience.

Peer-to-peer payment apps are gaining popularity and becoming a preferred method of payment for many. Today, Venmo has more than 83 million users. PayPal, which also happens to own Venmo, has over 300 million users worldwide.

In addition to the convenience of using a payment method you trust, you also get to take advantage of Venmo's Purchase Protection Program and Amazon's A-to-Z Guarantee on eligible purchases. This means double the protection should anything go wrong.