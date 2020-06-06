You'll wish you'd made this simple iPhone tweak years ago

It's weird how Apple sometimes hides away some of iOS's best features.

Apple has made the iPhone about as easy to use as possible. The gestures are all quite intuitive and straightforward. But there's a hidden feature built into iOS that makes the iPhone so much easier to use, especially if you use your iPhone a lot when in a hurry, on the move, or need regular access to advanced features.

The feature I'm talking about is called AssistiveTouch.

AssistiveTouch is an accessibility feature and what it does is it floats a small menu on your display (which you can move around on the screen with a finger) that allows you to carry out gestures such as pinching or multi-finger swipes with a single finger and offers quick access to a variety of functions.

It's very useful, and I have it activated and use it all the time, especially for taking screenshots.

There are three ways to activate AssistiveTouch:

Tap Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch , then switch on AssistiveTouch

> > , then switch on Tap Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut and then click AssistiveTouch

> > and then click Ask Siri: "Turn on AssistiveTouch"

You can customize AssistiveTouch by going Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch, then click on Customize Top Level Menu. You can have as many as eight icons showing (or as few as one) so it's incredibly versatile.

Here's my default loadout, which might give you some inspiration.

This is such a powerful feature, and once you start using it I'm sure that you'll find more and more uses for it.