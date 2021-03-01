Your USB-C dock could brick your MacBook; Apple releases an update to prevent this

Using a third-party dock with your MacBook? It's a good idea to download and install macOS 11.2.2 now.

Reports have been circulating that third-party USB-C docks have been bricking MacBooks. Accounts began appearing on Reddit a couple of months back, and while it seems that it's mostly Apple Silicon M1-powered MacBooks that are affected, some users claim that other models are also susceptible to bricking.

The problem seems to happen when a USB-C dock is attached that is used to deliver power to the MacBook. Users connect the dock to the MacBook, and the MacBook suddenly becomes unresponsive and is bricked.

Bricked MacBooks cannot be resuscitated.

macOS update 11.2.2

Apple has released an update -- macOS 11.2.2 -- that addresses this issue. According to Apple, the update " prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks."

It's highly recommended that you download and install this update. 

