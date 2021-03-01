Your USB-C dock could brick your MacBook; Apple releases an update to prevent this

Reports have been circulating that third-party USB-C docks have been bricking MacBooks. Accounts began appearing on Reddit a couple of months back, and while it seems that it's mostly Apple Silicon M1-powered MacBooks that are affected, some users claim that other models are also susceptible to bricking.

The problem seems to happen when a USB-C dock is attached that is used to deliver power to the MacBook. Users connect the dock to the MacBook, and the MacBook suddenly becomes unresponsive and is bricked.

Must read: I bought a 9,000,000mAh power bank from eBay, and I got what I deserved

Bricked MacBooks cannot be resuscitated.

Apple has released an update -- macOS 11.2.2 -- that addresses this issue. According to Apple, the update " prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks."

It's highly recommended that you download and install this update.