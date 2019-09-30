YouTube Music to be preinstalled on Android 10 devices

YouTube has announced the YouTube Music app will come preinstalled on devices as part of Android.

Previously, the music subscription service required a separate download from Google Play.

The app will also come preloaded on new devices that ship with Android 10 and 9 Pie in the future, including Google's Pixel devices, YouTube said.

Google's other music subscription service, Google Play Music, which had previously come bundled as part of Android will no longer be preinstalled on Android devices.

"Google Play Music listeners with new Android 10 devices can continue to enjoy Google Play Music by downloading it from the Play Store and logging in to their accounts," YouTube said.

Among the recent changes made to Android's bundled package, the company revamped its Play Store app last month. The new-look interface to the Google Play Store -- which gets two billion visitors a month -- brings it in line with the company's material design scheme with a navigation bar at the bottom of the app on Android phones and a new left navigation on tablets and Chrome OS devices.

Last week, a wave of account hijacks hit YouTube users. According to a ZDNet investigation, creators in the auto-tuning and car review community were hit heavily.

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube overhaul counter-terrorism efforts for Christchurch Call

A new crisis response protocol has also been launched for the 48 countries, three international organisations, and eight tech firms that are members of the Call.

LGBTQ: The missing letters in Google's YouTube alphabet and the moral struggle of algorithms

Where's the training data on morals and ethics? Google is trying to make sense of hot-button cultural and political issues using AI and algorithms.

Google and YouTube part with $170 million to settle alleged violations of kid's privacy

Targeting Youtube channels at kids lands Google on wrong side of Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Google Cloud goes down, taking YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat, and others with it

Google Cloud networking issue takes down a large chunk of web services across North American and the EU.