ZDNet poll: Is Google guilty of antitrust violations?

In a lawsuit filed earlier this week, the United States Department of Justice accused Google of violating Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. The blistering 64-page complaint alleges that the search giant is guilty of "exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition."

The case has remarkable similarities to U.S. v. Microsoft, filed more than two decades ago. That case focused on Microsoft illegally bundling its web browser, Internet Explorer, with Windows to cut off competition. The current action alleges that Google is forcing device makers to include its apps and search services with Android mobile devices, thereby reinforcing its monopoly in search and search advertising.

Microsoft was ultimately found guilty in that landmark trial, although an appeals court threw out the judge's recommendation that the company should be broken up as a remedy. The current case doesn't suggest any recommended remedies, but the list of alleged violations offers some hints.

If U.S. v. Microsoft is a guide, we're only at the beginning of what will be a long legal process. As it kicks off, we'd like to hear your opinions about what this antitrust action means and how it might end.

Based on what you know so far, do you think that Google should be found guilty? And if the case results in a guilty verdict, what do you think is the best remedy?

We've also included an optional, open-ended question where you can leave any additional comments.

Note: If you're using a mobile device and the form doesn't work, try going to this link to respond: ZDNet poll: Google and antitrust

The poll will remain open until Tuesday, October 27, at 7 AM Pacific Time. We'll publish the full results shortly afterwards.