Zendure Passport II Pro: Fast-charge global travel adapter that's also at home in the office or home office

If you're looking to reduce on desk clutter, then here is a fast-charger that's equally at home in the office or home office, or with you when you travel.

The Zendure Passport II Pro is a super-Fast 61W USB-C PD that can charge up to six devices simultaneously and work in over 200 countries.

Passport II Pro is equipped with five USB ports (two USB-C ports and three USB-A ports) and a multi-region AC outlet, making it the perfect tool for those who have a lot of devices to charge.

And it's fast.

Not only can the 61W USB-C PD port be used to charge laptops, it supports a wide array of fast charge protocols such as PD, QC, PPS 3A, AFC and FCP for fast charging Apple, Samsung, HUAWEI and more.

An iPhone 11 Pro can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with PD 3.0, and Samsung Galaxy S20 can be fully charged in just one hour using PPS 3A. But as the user, you don't need to worry about any of this, it is all handled automatically.

It features retractable plugs that allow it to plug into power outlets found in more than 200 countries.

Thanks to GaN (Gallium Nitride) semiconductor technology and clever design, the Passport II Pro is 20 percent smaller than Zendure's older Passport 30W, despite delivering over twice the power and having more ports.

To help keep you and your devices safe, the Passport II Pro incorporates a built-in 10A auto-resetting fuse.

The Zendure Passport II Pro is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter for the introductory price of $35 (the project broke its funding goal within two hours), which will go up to $69 on full release, expected to be in August 2020.

Note: Regular readers will know that I'm wary of promoting crowdfunded projects because too many turn out to be digital wishing wells that don't result in a product at the end. However, Zendure has had seven successful Kickstarter campaigns, raising in excess of $1.6 million. Also, I've been using a prototype Passport II Pro for several weeks, and it's worked flawlessly.

Unlike many similar devices, the Passport II Pro uses a child-proof shield on the inlet to ensure that little ones don't go exploring with fingers of forks and get a nasty surprise.

It's worth noting that the Passport II Pro does not step voltages up or down. However, most modern electronics are quite happy running at anything between 100V and 250V. However, always check before plugging something in, just in case. In terms of the AC outlet, it can handle up to 1,000W at 100V, and 2,500W at 250V.

I've been using a Passport II Pro in the office and around the house for a few weeks, and it's performed flawlessly. I can see it being very handy for those who want to buy a single charger for both home/office use, and when traveling.

Like all the Zendure gear I've used and reviewed, the Passport II Pro is a well-made, well-engineered gadget that should give years of service.

