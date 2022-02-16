Zendure Passport III: The ultimate travel accessory

Regular readers will know that I'm a fan of Zendure products.

A big fan. I have a lot of Zendure kit, from chargers to power banks.

And sometimes I'm lucky enough to get sent a product that I can't talk about because it's in development.

This is the position I've been in with Zendure's latest product -- the Passport III GaN multi-charger.

I got sent a prototype back in October of last year and have been using it a lot since then. It's lived next to my bed, and I took it with me when traveling around Europe in December.

It's actually been really hard to keep it out of shots I've taken for reviews!

Well, finally you can pick one up yourself!

Mine being a prototype is a little different from the final version.

Zendure Passport III The release version still features two USB-C ports, three 15W USB-A ports, and a universal mains outlet (10A max, 1000W rating at 100V, 2,500W at 250V), but the release version features one 65W USB-C and one 45W USB-C port. The prototype I've been using topped out at 61W. You can charge up to six devices simultaneously (one of those devices being mains powered). The Passport III integrates the US, UK, EU & AU plugs into a sleek all-in-one unit, so it can plug into and accept pretty much any plug or socket you encounter (note that it does not alter the voltage of the outlet -- the voltage in that country is the voltage you will get out of the Passport III). On the safety side, it's built using the care and attention to detail that I expect from a Zendure product. Quality components, a resettable fuse that acts as temperature control, and the charger is built around GaN technology to keep things compact and cool and safe.

Like I said, I've been using the prototype version daily now for the past few months, and it's been totally reliable. I've also got a previous-generation Passport II that it also in regular use.

You've got a few days to pick up the Passport II at the super early bird price of $35, which is an absolute steal. Full price will be $69, which is also a steal.