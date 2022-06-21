/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones Mobile Accessories

Zendure SuperMini Go: Rugged power bank that does it all

Putting style back into power banks.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

Power banks have become like smartphones -- little black slabs with no character. Zendure is aiming to change that with the new SuperMini GO.

Launched on Indiegogo today, the SuperMini GO is a 10,000mAh that features a 20W PD USB-C port and a second USB-A port for legacy devices and devices requiring trickle charging. It also incorporates a magnetic wireless charging pad for charging up smartphones wirelessly.

Zendure SuperMini GO

Zendure SuperMini GO

Yup, everything you need for charging in a small package.

10,000mAh of battery capacity might not sound like a lot, but it's enough to almost recharge up an iPhone 13 Pro Max twice, which isn't bad at all. A smaller iPhone, such as the iPhone 12, can be recharged two and a half times before the power bank needs recharging.

More: Best MagSafe battery packs for your iPhone

The SuperMini GO also has a handy LCD display on the back that's color-coordinated to the design of the power bank (it comes in a range of colors - Sunset Cyan, Galaxy Black, and Space Silver).

Everything is packed in a durable rubberized outer shell that looks like an old-timey camera.

Yeah, it's a cute look. I'm someone who normally likes functional and practical, and even I like this look.

It's fresh and different and fun.

Zendure SuperMini GO highlights
img-6650
  • 15W Magnetic wireless charging
  • 20W USB-C output can charge iPhone 13 to 50% in just 30 minutes
  • LCD screen for status at a glance
  • Charges 3 devices at the same time
  • 10,000mAh capacity
View now at Zendure

"When we design a product, the user experience is always at the forefront," said Zendure CEO and founder Bryan Liu. "Magnetic docking and 3-in-1 charging capabilities make SuperMini GO a joy to use, and we had a little fun with the aesthetic so we could deliver even more of that joy."

But don't let the outside fool you. The power bank is all business.

I've been testing a sample for a couple of weeks, and it ticks all the boxes. Capacity is spot on (I've discharged and charged this power bank a number of times to make sure the capacity is as listed), the USB-C port is capable of a sustained 20W output, and the wireless charger outputs a maximum of 15W (going down to 5W depending on device).

More: Best portable power banks

Zendure SuperMini GO LCD panel

Zendure SuperMini GO LCD panel

The SuperMini GO will also charge three devices simultaneously (total output is limited to 20W), or it can charge a device while it is being recharged.

If you want a fully-featured, portable power bank that's got a bit of style to it, check out the SuperMini GO. I've tried and tested a lot of Zendure products and the company never disappoints.

Featured reviews

Show Comments

Related

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested
two colleagues talking to each other in front of a computer displaying various graphics and code

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested

Professional Development
This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)
polyformer-reiten-cheng-2022-06-18-05-31-21a

This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)

3D Printing
Dear American Airlines customers, your pilot today is a United Airlines trainee
gettyimages-1155904758-american-airlines-dreamliner2.jpg

Dear American Airlines customers, your pilot today is a United Airlines trainee

Business