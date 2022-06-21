Zendure SuperMini Go: Rugged power bank that does it all

Power banks have become like smartphones -- little black slabs with no character. Zendure is aiming to change that with the new SuperMini GO.

Launched on Indiegogo today, the SuperMini GO is a 10,000mAh that features a 20W PD USB-C port and a second USB-A port for legacy devices and devices requiring trickle charging. It also incorporates a magnetic wireless charging pad for charging up smartphones wirelessly.

Zendure SuperMini GO

Yup, everything you need for charging in a small package.

10,000mAh of battery capacity might not sound like a lot, but it's enough to almost recharge up an iPhone 13 Pro Max twice, which isn't bad at all. A smaller iPhone, such as the iPhone 12, can be recharged two and a half times before the power bank needs recharging.

The SuperMini GO also has a handy LCD display on the back that's color-coordinated to the design of the power bank (it comes in a range of colors - Sunset Cyan, Galaxy Black, and Space Silver).

Everything is packed in a durable rubberized outer shell that looks like an old-timey camera.

Yeah, it's a cute look. I'm someone who normally likes functional and practical, and even I like this look.

It's fresh and different and fun.

Zendure SuperMini GO highlights 15W Magnetic wireless charging

20W USB-C output can charge iPhone 13 to 50% in just 30 minutes

LCD screen for status at a glance

Charges 3 devices at the same time

10,000mAh capacity View now at Zendure

"When we design a product, the user experience is always at the forefront," said Zendure CEO and founder Bryan Liu. "Magnetic docking and 3-in-1 charging capabilities make SuperMini GO a joy to use, and we had a little fun with the aesthetic so we could deliver even more of that joy."

But don't let the outside fool you. The power bank is all business.

I've been testing a sample for a couple of weeks, and it ticks all the boxes. Capacity is spot on (I've discharged and charged this power bank a number of times to make sure the capacity is as listed), the USB-C port is capable of a sustained 20W output, and the wireless charger outputs a maximum of 15W (going down to 5W depending on device).

Zendure SuperMini GO LCD panel

The SuperMini GO will also charge three devices simultaneously (total output is limited to 20W), or it can charge a device while it is being recharged.

If you want a fully-featured, portable power bank that's got a bit of style to it, check out the SuperMini GO. I've tried and tested a lot of Zendure products and the company never disappoints.