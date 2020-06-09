Zendure SuperPort 4: The perfect replacement when your MacBook charger blows up

Yes, my MacBook Pro's USB-C charger died. Well, it's still pushing out enough current to let my laptop know it's connected, but not enough to charge the battery.

Annoying.

Thankfully, my MacBook Pro is covered by AppleCare, and since this is the second repair it's had, I'm up on that purchase.

But that still left me in desperate need of a new charger while I wait for the replacement to arrive (lockdown here in the UK means that making a pilgrimage to the Apple Store is still out).

Never mind, I have a lot of chargers at the PC Doc HQ. However, USB-C chargers that output enough power to keep a MacBook Pro happy aren't as common.

Fortunately, I have a Zendure SuperPort 4 desktop charger. And this is a monster.

The SuperPort 4 has four ports. It has two USB-A 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W max ports ideal for legacy gear, a single 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W max Power Delivery (PD) rated USB-C port, and a 5-20V, up to 5A, 100W USB-C port that perfect for high-power laptops.

Note that if you use both USB-C ports simultaneously, the power output of the 100W port is reduced.

Zendure SuperPort 4 Tech Specs: AC INPUT: 100V-240V 50 / 60Hz

OUTPUT: USB-C (1): 5-20V, up to 5A, 100W (PD)

USB-C (2): 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max (PD)

USB-A (1): 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max (ZEN+ 2.0)

USB-A (2): 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max (ZEN+ 2.0)

DIMENSIONS: 4.5" x 3.9" x 1.9" (114mm x 100mm x 24mm)

WEIGHT: 8.3 oz / 236 g

COLOR: Black/Silver

POWER CORD: US / UK / EU or AU Power Cord

Another thing that I like about the SuperPort 4 is that it has a built-in power supply -- you just attach a power cord and away you go. So much more convenient than hubs that need a separate power supply.

Accordinto Zendure, the SuperPort has eight layers of safety protection, including automatic current matching, output overvoltage protection, output short-circuit protection, output overcurrent protection, input overvoltage protection, input short-circuit protection, input overcurrent protection, and temperature protection.

It's also pretty discreet, with a single blue LED on the front to tell you it's plugged in and on (to be honest, I'd be happy if it didn't have any).

At least it doesn't light up like a Christmas tree.

I always think that it's good to have a backup charger in case your main one fails and leaves you powerless, and the SuperPort 4 is perfect because it covers all the bases.