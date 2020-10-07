ZeroFOX acquires Cyveillance threat intelligence business from LookingGlass

How to keep connected cars safe from cyber attacks Watch Now

ZeroFOX has acquired LookingGlass Cyber Solutions' Cyveillance threat intelligence business.

Announced on Tuesday, the deal is designed to merge the ZeroFOX Digital Risk Protection Platform and Cyveillance's threat intelligence data trove and dark web intelligence capabilities.

ZeroFOX says that snapping up the business, previously a subsidiary of LookingGlass, is a strategic move to push the company up the enterprise threat intelligence and protection roster on a global scale.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Cyveillance was previously acquired by LookingGlass in 2015.

The company provides clients with online data source analysis and monitoring, including a digital risk protection service, a "data lake" repository containing over two decades' worth of threat intelligence, open source security projects, as well as investigation and forensics offerings.

"Our merger with the Cyveillance team fulfills our strategic vision of accelerating our position as the definitive worldwide leader in Digital Risk Protection," said James Foster, ZeroFOX CEO.

Once the merger completes, Gilman Louie, Executive Chairman of LookingGlass, will be joining the ZeroFOX board of directors.

Existing Cyveillance customers will continue to receive their services as normal and will also be offered access to ZeroFOX solutions.

"To accelerate the innovation and service delivery for organizations worldwide who depend on us to protect their critical assets, data and accounts on public platforms, we are employing acquisitions as multipliers in our go-forward strategy," ZeroFOX added.

The purchase of Cyveillance is ZeroFOX's first acquisition since its founding in 2013. The company has previously raised over $154 million through multiple investment rounds.

Last week, Imperva acquired database security firm jSonar. While financial details were not made public, the cybersecurity firm said that technology developed by jSonar would be valuable in improving on-premise, cloud, hybrid, and Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solutions in its portfolio.

