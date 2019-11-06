Zoho hits 50 million business users, launches WorkDrive

Zoho said it has hit the 50 million business user mark and launched WorkDrive, a unified document management system across its portfolio of 45 applications.

The company, which offers a suite of enterprise applications that adds up to be a business operating system, has rapidly expanded with 10 data centers around the world.

With the launch of WorkDrive, Zoho is aiming to bridge its apps with a unified search, single storage repository and integration with encryption, virus detection, imaging processing and artificial intelligence.

The unified file system behind WorkDrive is designed to enable more integrated business processes by connecting documents and context. WorkDrive's role is akin to how Google Drive operates within G Suite.

WorkDrive includes:

Integration with the Zoho Office suite;

Team Folders for collaboration and sharing;

Image, video and document conversion services;

Analytics for administrators and access controls;

External collaboration features.

In addition to WorkDrive, Zoho said it revamped its Workplace suite of productivity apps including Sheet, Mail, Meeting and Writer to name a few. Zoho added an integrated app dashboard with widgets of information from the nine apps in Workplace. Each app in Workplace has added features and integration with the Zia AI assistant.

WorkDrive is available starting at $2 per user per month and Workplace is $3 per user per month.

