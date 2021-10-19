Zoho One gets analytics, UI, platform, app enhancements

Zoho is giving its Zoho One suite 5 new apps, 3 new services and platform upgrades covering analytics, data preparation, work graphs and tools for easier e-commerce and mobile application building.

The company's Zoho One business operating system has more than 40,000 customers since its launch in 2017. Zoho said it saw more adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic as smaller companies went digital. Zoho One's customer base has doubled since 2019.

Zoho One is a set of integrated application that runs $37 per employee. Applications include CRM, marketing, customer support, communications tools, email hosting, collaboration and finance systems. Zoho One is arguably one of the best deals going in SMB software.

New additions to Zoho One include:

Embedded and conversational business intelligence powered by its Zoho's Zia Insights engine. There are more than 1,500 pre-built analytics reports and dashboards.

Data preparation embedded into Zoho One. DataPrep uses machine learning to clean data, integrate it and model.

Work Graph, which tracks how work and processes interconnect.

Enterprise Search with natural language queries.

Mobile Application Management so admins can manage work devices and access.

Zoho Commerce for the ability to add storefronts and shops quickly.

In addition, Zoho One is getting employee experience apps including Zoho Learn, learning management tool, Zoho Lens, a remote assistance application that leverage augmented reality, TeamInbox to streamline email and Org Dictionary, which provides one central data source.

Zoho One is also getting a more unified and personalized interface with consistent consoles, dashboard and UI as well as pre-built widgets that carry context across the suite.

On the integration front, Zoho MarketPlace now has more than 100 telephony providers, no-code tools and integration with more than 1,000 third party vendors.