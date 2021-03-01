Zoom crushes Q4, gives strong Q1 outlook

Shares of Zoom jumped in after-hours trading on Monday after the communications and collaboration firm posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results. The Q4 report capped off an unprecedented year of growth for Zoom, and the company said it expects the growth to continue into Q1.

Zoom's Q4 non-GAAP net income was $365.4 million, or $1.22 per share. Fourth quarter total revenue of $882.5 million, up 369 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $811.77 million.

FY 2021 was a strikingly successful year for Zoom, as the Covid-19 pandemic made work-from-home arrangements the norm across the globe. One year ago, when Zoom reported its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2020, the company didn't even mention the COVID-19 pandemic in its press release.

"The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom," Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a statement. "In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic. We are humbled by our role as a trusted partner and an engine for the modern work-from-anywhere environment. Our ability to rapidly respond and execute drove strong financial results throughout the year."

He added the company is "well positioned for strong growth" in FY 2022.

For the full FY 2021, non-GAAP net income was $995.7 million, or $3.34 per share. Total revenue for the fiscal year was $2.651.4 billion, up 326 percent year-over-year.

Zoom attributed Q4 sales growth to acquiring new customers, as well as expanding business with existing customers. At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Zoom had:

Approximately 467,100 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 470 percent year-over-year.



1,644 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months ("TTM") revenue, up approximately 156 percent year-over-year.



A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130 percent for the 11th consecutive quarter.

For Q1 FY 2022, Zoom expects a non-GAAP diluted EPS between 95 cents and 97 cents. Total revenue is expected to be between $900 million and $905 million.

Analysts are expecting earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $804.78 million.