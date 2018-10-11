Zoom intros Zoom Voice, partners with Dropbox and Atlassian

Cloud video conferencing company Zoom announced a series of new products and features, as well as key partnerships and integrations with Dropbox and Atlassian. It's also been revealed that both Dropbox and Atlassian have made strategic financial investments in Zoom as part of the integrations.

Key releases include the launch of Zoom Voice, a new cloud-based phone system that Zoom hopes will increase its competitive edge among enterprises in the cloud communications industry.

The platform integrates both inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and supports a range of traditional telephony features like desk phones, voicemail, fax machines, and overhead paging systems. For enterprises, the pitch is that Zoom Voice can replace existing PBX systems and consolidate business communication and collaboration requirements into one service.

Zoom also released the Zoom App Marketplace and new features within Zoom Rooms, its software-based conference room product.

The Dropbox and Atlassian partnerships are part of a move to bolster the range of applications that are supported by and integrated into the Zoom platform.

In the Dropbox partnership, the companies are aiming to make it easier for users and teams to collaborate remotely, and both companies are said to be building differentiated product experiences on each others' surfaces. More specifically, within Dropbox, users have the option to initiate or join a Zoom Meeting while viewing and working on shared content. Meanwhile, during a Zoom Meeting, users will be able to share content such as documents, slides, and images from Dropbox and display them on-screen.

As for Atlassian, the first phase of a new partnership involves the development of integrated workflows between the two services, primarily with Jira Software and Jira Service Desk. These integrated workflows will be available by the end of 2018. Going forward, Zoom and Atlassian will also be building integrations in the broader Atlassian suite, including Trello and Confluence.

Currently, Zoom has more than a million businesses on its platform and claims to host more than 42 billion annualized meeting minutes. Its video conferencing competitors include tech titans like Microsoft, Cisco, and Google, while plenty of other hungry competitors are vying for attention in the collaboration space.

Zoom says it saw 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth from Spring 2017 to Spring 2018, with its user base growing 135 percent during that same time.