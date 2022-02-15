ZoomInfo stock drops despite Q4 results, forecast above expectations

Go-to-market cloud software mavens ZoomInfo Technologies this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street analysts' expectations, and an outlook that was higher as well.

Despite the upbeat report, ZoomInfo shares dropped 9% in late trading.

CEO and founder Henry Schuck remarked, 'In 2021 we delivered a leading combination of growth and profitability, significantly expanded our platform, added more new customers than ever before, and drove record customer retention."

Added Schuck, "2021 was a transformative year for ZoomInfo, and we continue to execute our vision to deliver a comprehensive revenue operating system that reimagines how businesses go-to-market."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 59%, year over year, to $222.3 million, yielding a net profit of 18 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $207.7 million and 13 cents per share.

ZoomInfo said its number of customers representing $100,000 or more in annual contract value rose to 1,452 from 1,250 in the prior quarter.

The company's retention rate, a measure of how much it holds onto and expands business with customers, rose to 116% in 2021 from 108% in 2020, ZoomInfo said.

Also: ZoomInfo CEO Schuck: Mining CRM's 'wasteland of information' for insights

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $226 million to $228 million, and EPS in a range of 14 cents to 15 cents. That compares to consensus for $215.6 million and a 15-cent profit per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion, and EPS of 71 cents to $73 cents. That compares to consensus of $981.2 million and a 68-cent profit per share.

Also: ZoomInfo acquires conversational intelligence player Chorus for $575 million