The Amazon October sale is the perfect time to snap up new components for your PC build, especially if you've been holding off on getting a new graphics card. You can get the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for $1000, which is almost 50 percent off!
This high-end gaming GPU features 24GB of DDR6 VRAM, so it can handle everything from casual indie puzzle games to the most graphically intensive triple-A titles. It's also 8K ready so you can future-proof your gaming rig as the industry comes to embrace ultra-high definition graphics as the standard. It's even VR ready so you can expand your game library to include games that support the Occulus, Vive, and other VR headsets.
With 3 DisplayPort inputs and 1 HDMI port, the card can support up to 4 screens at once. Which is perfect for Twitch streamers and content creators who need to multitask, as well as anyone who likes to run a multi-monitor setup. The Zotac FireStorm Utility desktop app gives you tons of control over everything from fan speed, RGB lighting settings, and overclocking. And the card's native ray tracing and DLSS capabilities ensure that you'll get some of the most lifelike graphics possible
The 3090 Ti features three 100mm fans for better airflow as well as 8 copper-composite heat pipes to better draw waste heat away from delicate components. This means that you'll be able to run your games at maximum resolution and framerate while keeping your GPU at optimal temperatures. You can even set up a dual BIOS profile to switch between fan settings to suit different games; you can run the fans at a lower speed while playing less intense games and higher speeds when playing games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and ARMA III.