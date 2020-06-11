ZTE's new Blade A3 Prime is a super affordable Android phone for Visible and Yahoo Mobile

10 best phones not made in China Watch Now

We haven't heard much from ZTE in a while, but on Thursday, the company announced its latest budget-friendly phone, the $99 Blade A3 Prime. The low-end Android phone is available now, with support for prepaid carriers Visible and Yahoo Mobile.

The Blade A3 Prime is a basic phone that runs Android 10, has 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, MediaTek MTK6761 quad-core processor, a microSD card slot that supports 2TB of storage, a 2,660mAh battery, and a 5.45-inch 720p screen.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, alongside an 8-megapixel camera with dual flash. The front-facing camera is 5-megapixels.

Admittedly, it's been far too long since I had used a phone with a removable battery. So, when unboxing the sample I was sent, I immediately tried to turn it on. When that didn't work, I plugged it in and walked away, assuming the battery was dead. An hour later, I came back to a phone that still wouldn't turn on. Only then did I realize that the battery wasn't installed out of the box.

Being able to remove the battery and replace it simply by removing the back of the phone is sure to help extend its overall life, as well as help those who burn through battery throughout the day. It's a feature I sorely miss on current smartphones.

I've had the Blade A3 Prime for a few days now and when I take into account the price, it's a good phone. It's not going to impress anyone who usually sticks to high-end flagship phones, but for someone who wants a phone that does nothing more than put the internet in their pocket, the Blade A3 Prime will do just that.

I'll have a full review of the Blade A3 Prime in the coming days, but until then, if you're in need of an inexpensive phone, you can order one today from Visible or Yahoo Mobile. If you trade in your old Android phone, you can get the Blade A3 Prime for free through either carrier's Swap program.